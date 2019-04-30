US State Dept: Sanctions Should Not Impede Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. does not want strict sanctions on North Korea to hinder humanitarian aid for the North Korean people, says the U.S. State Department.According to Voice of America on Friday, a department official told the broadcaster that the United States is aware of reports of food shortages in North Korea and pointed out that current sanctions do not prohibit food imports by the North.The official stressed that the U.S.’ policy is to ensure that the strict implementation of sanctions does not impede the delivery of legitimate humanitarian assistance to North Korea.The remarks precede a planned visit to Seoul by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to discuss, among other things, humanitarian aid.Though the official declined to confirm an itinerary, Biegun is expected to be in Seoul next Wednesday to Friday and meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon.