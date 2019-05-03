Culture Minister May Consider Screen Quota to Promote Local Films

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's Culture Minister Park Yang-woo says the government is considering various measures designed to reform unfair business practices in the film industry. This comes as the Hollywood blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" is setting new box office records in South Korea.Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: Culture Minister Park Yang-woo on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the 20th Jeonju International Film Festival in North Jeolla Province.In a meeting with reporters afterwards, the minister reaffirmed his desire to improve unfair practices in the film industry, such as the monopolization of local theaters by a handful of blockbuster movies.The minister recently revealed that he is considering a screen quota system, which restricts the days or the number of screens certain movies can be shown on.Park said a related review of the system suggested that a quota set between 40 to 60 percent can help ensure a certain degree of diversity in the movie industry.However, he cautioned the government should take steps to mitigate any possible negative impacts of such a move.The minister also stressed the need to increase state support for independent and art films, while calling for greater cooperation between the local film industry and the government.The minister's pursuit of a screen quota system comes as the American blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" has been shown on some 80 percent of all cinema screens nationwide. The film is poised to attract over ten million viewers on Saturday, just eleven days after its opening on April 24th.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.