Park Yoo-chun Drug Case Referred to Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

The illicit drug case involving actor and singer Park Yoo-chun has been referred to the prosecution.Speaking to reporters as he stepped out of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency on Friday, Park apologized for initially lying about his drug use. He said he would face rightful punishment for his actions and live the rest of his life with remorse.Park was arrested last Friday on charges of buying and using methamphetamine with his ex-fiancee Hwang Ha-na, the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products.The allegations against Park first surfaced after Hwang was arrested on April sixth on similar charges dating back to 2015. She reportedly implicated Park while being questioned by police.Park publicly denied the allegations in a news conference on April tenth and initially maintained this position as police began to question him.However, he ultimately confessed to most of the charges against him earlier this week after he was arrested and tested positive for traces of meth.The prosecution is set to review the evidence against Park and will most likely recommend he face trial in the near future.