DP Floor Leader Rebuts Top Prosecutor Over Comments on Fast-track Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has rebutted criticism from the top prosecutor over investigative rights reform.DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo said on Friday that he cannot understand Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il’s criticism that the agreement between the DP and three minor opposition parties to fast-track reform bills goes against the principle of democracy.He added that it is regrettable to see the prosecution questioning the fast-track procedure, which is encoded in National Assembly law.Parliament recently fast-tracked a series of reform bills, including one to enhance police authority to conduct probes without approval from the prosecution, which the top prosecutor said violates the democratic principle of checks and balances.Amid growing controversy over his remarks, Moon, who is currently in Kyrgyzstan on official business, is reportedly planning to cut his trip short and return to South Korea on Saturday.