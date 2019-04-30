Justice Minister Urges Reform for Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's justice minister says the prosecution's investigative authority needs some readjustments to better reflect reality and people's expectations.While attending the opening ceremony of the Suwon High Prosecutor's Office on Friday, Minister of Justice Park Sang-ki said the prosecution should change its old investigation practices and regulate its power to meet the principle of checks and balances.He also noted the prosecution has judiciary control over police as it has exclusive rights to request arrest warrants and indict.Tensions have been mounting between the law enforcement agencies with the National Assembly's fast-tracking of reform bills, including one that empowers police to initiate and close probes on its own.The prosecution claims the bill will give police excessive power.Minister Park said thorough discussions are expected at the National Assembly regarding concerns over the investigative rights reform.He added both the prosecution and police should approach the issue from the perspective of the public instead of putting their own interests first.