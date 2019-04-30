'Avengers: Endgame' Set to Reach 10 Mln Viewers in Record Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Marvel Studios' latest superhero blockbuster, "Avengers: Endgame," continues to enjoy strong popularity in South Korea, nearly two weeks after its release.The movie has attracted nearly nine million viewers as of Friday morning, and is poised to become the fastest movie ever to reach the ten million viewer mark on Saturday.The current record is held by the South Korean naval war film “Roaring Currents,” which attracted more than ten million viewers within 12 days of being released. “Endgame” is expected to break that record by one day.At present, the movie is responsible for over 84 percent of advance ticket sales, and some 933-thousand tickets have been reserved by prospective moviegoers.With its early success, attention turns to whether the final chapter in the Avengers franchise will become the most-watched foreign film in Korean box office history.That record is held by "Avatar," which drew 13-point-three million viewers upon its release in 2009.