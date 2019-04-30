Foreign Minister Kang Believes N. Korea Will Return to Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says she believes North Korea will return to the dialogue table.She made the remark Friday during a foreign press corp briefing where she addressed the stalemate in denuclearization negotiations after the collapse of the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.Kang said she believes the North is still assessing the current situation and figuring things out, adding that Seoul is used to pursuing various issues simultaneously but the North’s regime is not.The minister explained that inter-Korean dialogue does not need to be affected by the slowdown in talks between Washington and Pyongyang. She also said she wants to breathe new life into dialogue between the North and the U.S., the South and the U.S. and between the two Koreas to boost momentum for talks.Kang said she hopes to discuss the issue with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun when he visits Seoul next week, stressing that South Korea’s overseas policies go hand in hand with the U.S.On Pyongyang’s intent to denuclearize, the minister said the North has repeatedly mentioned its willingness toward complete denuclearization. She said the North came prepared to the Hanoi summit but the U.S. did not think their preparations were enough.