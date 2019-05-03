DP Expresses Disappointment After Prosecutor General Slams Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ruling Democratic Party(DP), which led the push to fast-track a set of electoral and judicial reform bills, has expressed disappointment toward the head of the prosecution for publicly criticizing their move earlier this week.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Young-pyo said on Friday that it's very difficult to understand how the head of the prosecution could slam a decision made by parties at the National Assembly, calling it "a violation of democracy."This comes after Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il on Wednesday criticized the Assembly's fast-tracking of bills to adjust investigative powers of the prosecution and police and to establish a new agency to probe corruption by senior public officials.Under the reform bills, police will be empowered to initiate and close cases without approval from the prosecution while the new agency will have its own indictment power.Hong also expressed regret that Moon repudiated the parliamentary process, despite repeated vows by the parties to put the investigative and other reform bills up for further discussion to reflect various opinions before they are approved.When asked by reporters about former prosecutor and DP Rep. Cho Eung-cheon's opposition to the investigative adjustment bill, Hong said there can be differing views, stressing the bill will be thoroughly debated.Regarding Cho's offer to resign from the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, Hong said he thinks the situation can be settled.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), which vehemently opposes the set of reform bills, including the investigative reforms, said the objection from the prosecution proves how controversial the fast-track process is.Amid the escalating discord between the prosecution and police over the reforms, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki urged both sides on Friday to approach the issue from the "perspective of the people."He said the time has come to overhaul the prosecution's investigative practices and rights in accordance with the principle of checks and balances.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.