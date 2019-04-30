FM Kang Urges Flexibility from N. Korea, US in Nuke Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the United States and North Korea should employ flexibility in reaching an agreement to resolve the North's nuclear issue.In a news conference in front of foreign media held at the Seoul Press Center on Friday, Kang said South Korea, North Korea and the U.S. must find common ground to make progress in discussions.She said there needs to be more "flexibility" in order for Pyongyang and Washington to engage in productive talks and produce an agreement even though they displayed differences at the Hanoi summit.Kang said that after an agreement is reached, there should be stringent efforts towards denuclearization, and that for this to happen, a more comprehensive approach is necessary from the very start of negotiations.During a news conference on Thursday with domestic news media outlets, the minister called for a more "comprehensive" perspective from North Korea, which was seen as indirectly urging the regime to change in order to end the stalemate in the nuclear talks with the U.S.