Economy KOSPI Closes the Week Down 0.74%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 16 point-43 points or point-74 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-196-point-32.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining one-point-44 points, or point-19 percent, to close at 761-point-82.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-170 won.