LKP Leader Faces Angry Protesters During Visit to Gwangju

Photo : YONHAP News

Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn faced angry protests during his first visit as opposition party leader to the southwestern city of Gwangju.Hwang and other members of the LKP leadership traveled to the city on Friday as part of a two-day nationwide tour to denounce rival parties and a set of disputed fast-tracked reform bills.More than a hundred people gathered where the LKP leadership appeared, calling for the disbandment of the main opposition party. They also accused the LKP of being descendants of former President Chun Doo-hwan, who led a brutal military crackdown on pro-democracy uprisings in the city in 1980.However, Hwang began accusing the Moon Jae-in administration of attempting tyranny through the reform bills, leading some Gwangju residents to protest louder as they converged on him, some throwing water in his direction.The LKP chief was eventually forced to leave the area, with the help of police, to catch the next train to Jeonju.Hwang has come under fire after he failed to take punitive measures against LKP lawmakers who disparaged the Gwangju Democracy Movement, describing it as a riot or suggesting North Korean involvement.