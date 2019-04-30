Moon Invites Children to Presidential Office for Children's Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet hundreds of children at his office on Sunday to mark Children's Day.In a press release, the top office said on Friday that the first couple will invite 256 children to the presidential office for a Children's Day event.Those invited include children of firefighters who battled the recent wildfires in Gangwon Province as well as children of patriotic figures and those from single-parent families.Kids from the fire-affected areas, those from multicultural families and children who are at all-day daycare centers are also among the invited.The presidential office said the descendants of independence activists were also chosen to mark the centennial anniversaries of the March First Independence Movement and establishment of Korea's provisional government in Shanghai during the Japanese colonial era.During the event, President Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook will also watch a musical performance with the children and hand out stationery gifts bearing the presidential office logo.