Ruling, Minor Opposition Parties Urge Main Opposition to End Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor opposition parties have urged the Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to stop their outdoor rallies against a set of fast-tracked reform bills and return to parliament.In a briefing at the National Assembly on Friday, DP Spokesman Lee Hae-sik emphasized an urgent need to pass the supplementary budget plan, calling on the LKP to stop what he called “run-away politics” and help normalize parliamentary procedures.Floor Leader Kim Kwan-young of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said during his party’s Supreme Council meeting that LKP lawmakers should use the energy they are spending on rallies to work on the economy, public livelihoods and reform.He also urged the ruling party to go beyond verbal persuasion and come up with specific proposals to bring the main opposition back to parliament.The Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party also issued statements asking the LKP to return to work.The main conservative party has been hosting rallies at local train stations across the nation after failing to block the National Assembly from fast-tracking the reform bills early this week.