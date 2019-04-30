Moon Orders Military to Fully Implement Inter-Korean Accord

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed the newly formed military leadership to faithfully implement the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September in efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and lay the foundation for building trust between the two Koreas.The presidential office said President Moon issued this call on Friday while receiving briefings from the top military brass, including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Park Han-ki and the top commanders of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.Moon told them to speedily carry out defense reform measures with stern determination considering the rapidly changing security environment on the peninsula.He also called for drawing up next year's defense budget to help create a strong military capable of safeguarding peace and stability in the region based on the steadfast alliance with the U.S.During a ceremony last month while presenting letters of appointment to senior military officials, Moon also stressed the need for a strong national defense with the goal to establish peace and stability in Northeast Asia.On Friday, newly appointed military leaders briefed the president on progress in defense reform, implementation of the September 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and directions in next year's budget allocation.They also promised to carry out the transfer of wartime operational control from Washington.The president called for close consultations between the allies during the process and to seek OPCON transition in a way that will strengthen South Korea's defense capabilities.