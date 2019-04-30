Ruling DP, Chief Prosecutor Collide over Police Empowerment

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The ruling camp and the nation's prosecution are divided over a controversial revision to the criminal law, which was one of a few bills fast-tracked by the Democratic Party and minor parties earlier this week. As the prosecutor chief expressed his opposition to giving police complete control over the entire investigative process, the floor leader of the ruling party issued a warning against him.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Young-pyo has warned Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il for overstepping the authority of parliament.Moon on Wednesday criticized the National Assembly's attempt to strip the prosecution of its command over police investigations.As parliament fast-tracked the revision to the criminal law earlier this week, the chief prosecutor said the bill "runs counter to the democratic principles of checks and balances."The floor leader countered on Friday, saying it is very difficult to understand how the nation's top prosecutor could slam a decision made by the Assembly.But even within the ruling camp, some lawmakers have expressed opposition to the proposed revision to empower police to initiate and close cases without approval from the prosecution.Among them is prosecutor-turned-DP lawmaker Cho Eung-cheon, who argued against empowering police with both investigative authority and intelligence.Amid the escalating discord over redrawing parameters of the prosecution and police, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki urged both sides on Friday to approach the issue from the "perspective of the people."He stressed the time has come to overhaul the prosecution's investigative practices and rights in accordance with the principle of checks and balances.Prosecutor-General Moon has cut his overseas business trip short by five days and is returning home on Saturday. With Moon declaring his opposition to the ruling camp's plan, reformation of the nation's law enforcement has apparently become even tougher.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.