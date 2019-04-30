Asahi: 64% of Japanese Opposed to Changing Article 9 of Japan's Constitution

A Japanese media survey suggests that more than 60 percent of the Japanese public do not want to revise Japan's pacifist constitution.Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper conducted the survey in March and April and announced the results Friday to coincide with the country’s Constitution Memorial Day.The survey asked respondents’ views on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plan to amend the constitution, particularly Article nine, which outlaws war as a means to settle international disputes.Sixty-four percent said they prefer leaving the article unchanged as opposed to 28 percent who said it should be revised.Moreover, 48 percent of respondents said they specifically disapprove of Abe’s proposed plan to clarify the role of the country’s Self-Defense Forces in Article nine compared to 42 percent who supported it.The gap between the two groups has narrowed from the previous survey, in which 53 percent and 39 percent expressed opposition and support, respectively.As for whether any part of Japan’s constitution should be amended, 72 percent answered in the negative.