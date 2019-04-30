Moon Calls for Public Help to Keep African Swine Fever at Bay

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged the public to help prevent the spread of African swine fever(ASF) in the country by taking precautions.In a social media post on Friday, Moon said the animal disease has been quickly spreading across Asia beginning with China last August.Pointing to ASF’s nearly 100 percent fatality rate, the virus’ strong survival instincts and the absence of an effective vaccine, the president warned the disease could trigger an immediate disaster for South Korea once it enters the country.He specifically called for cooperation from those recently returning from trips to Asian countries where ASF has been reported such as Vietnam, Mongolia and Cambodia, and urged them to avoid visiting farms.