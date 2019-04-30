S. Korea Strengthens Measures to Block Entry of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is beefing up efforts to defend the country against African swine fever(ASF).Agriculture Minister Lee Gae-ho made a field inspection at Incheon International Airport on Friday to check whether quarantine measures were properly in place in the face of the growing threat of the viral disease that has been sweeping many parts of the world, including Asia.After China reported its first case of ASF last year, South Korean quarantine authorities mobilized more detection dogs at major airports to check luggage from flights from countries where cases of the disease have been confirmed.So far, 15 portable livestock products from China were detected to be carrying genetic traits related with ASF.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is encouraging travelers to voluntarily report illegal livestock items they are bringing in from overseas through in-flight announcement in airplanes.