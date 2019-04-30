PM Lee Heads to Portugal Following Visit to Kuwait

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Friday left for Portugal after completing his four-day official visit to Kuwait.Before embarking on a South Korean presidential jet at Kuwait International Airport, he dropped by the fourth terminal of the airport that has been operated by the Incheon International Airport Corporation since last August and met with South Korean workers.Visiting Kuwait on the first leg of an eleven-day overseas trip, Lee met with the Middle East country’s top leaders, including Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to discuss measures to enhance cooperation between the two countries.After arriving in Lisbon, he will sit down with Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa and then meet with South Korean residents or businesspeople in the European country.Later, he will also visit Colombia, Ecuador and the U.S. before returning to Seoul.