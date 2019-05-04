JCS: North Korea Fires Short-Range Projectiles Saturday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has fired short-range projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday morning.The Joint Chief of Staff(JCS) announced that the North fired several projectiles from the Hodo Peninsula, north of Wonsan in Gangwon Province, towards the northeastern sea.The JCS said the projectiles were fired from around 9:06 to 9:27 in the morning, flying distances ranging from 70 to 200 kilometers. It added that South Korea and the U.S. are currently analyzing the matter.The joint chiefs also emphasized that the South Korean army have strengthened their surveillance efforts, while cooperating with the U.S. military in preparation for any situation.After initially announcing that the North fired short-range missiles, the JCS made a correction and said they fired "short-range projectiles." The last time the North fired a short-range projectile was on April 17, when it launched its new "tactical guided weapon".If the fired projectiles are missiles, it will be the first time the North has tested missiles in a year and five months since the launch of the Hwasong-15 class intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on November 29, 2017.