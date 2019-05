Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has acknowledged North Korea's activities with regard to its recent firing of short-range projectiles.The announcement, released under Press Secretary Sarah Sanders' name, said that the U.S. is "aware of North Korea’s actions," adding it will "continue to monitor as necessary."Earlier on Saturday morning, the Joint Chief of Staff(JCS) announced that several short-range projectiles were fired from the Hodo Peninsula, north of Wonsan in Gangwon Province.