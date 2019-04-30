DP Files More Criminal Complaints Against LKP Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has filed additional criminal complaints against lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).The DP is accusing the LKP lawmakers of using violence and occupying parliament chambers to block a fast-track process related to a number of key reform bills.The ruling party said it filed a third round of complaints with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office on Friday, adding it will gather more evidence to lodge more complaints.The latest action targets 19 individuals including 18 LKP lawmakers and one person who was a former candidate running for the LKP's youth council.Three of the 18 were also included in the first and second round of complaints filed by the ruling party.A DP spokesperson said the LKP members' physical blockades to obstruct parliament committee sessions were in complete violation of the National Assembly Act, and that their interference with the execution of public duties also violated the criminal code.So far, 44 main opposition lawmakers have been accused by the DP in criminal complaints.