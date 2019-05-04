S. Korean and US Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks Regarding North's Firing of Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held phone talks with her U.S. counterpart regarding North Korea's latest firing of short-range projectiles.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that Minister Kang and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to continue analyzing the situation while dealing with the matter cautiously.The ministry also said Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and his U. S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, spoke on the phone and decided to continue communications.