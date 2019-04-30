US Nuclear Envoy to Visit Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Friday that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea next Thursday and Friday.The department said Biegun will meet South Korean officials "to discuss efforts to advance the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."During his visit, the U.S. envoy will hold a working group meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon to discuss the denuclearization issue as well as inter-Korean relations.They are expected to discuss ways to resume dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington following the failed Hanoi summit.Seoul will check with the U.S. on the possibility of providing humanitarian aid to North Korea via international organizations.The State Department said Biegun will also visit Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday before visiting Seoul.