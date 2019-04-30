Domestic Chief Prosecutor Criticizes Reform Bill for Empowering Police

Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il has returned home from his overseas business trip. Moon created a stir earlier by saying that the reform bill aimed at empowering the police force goes against the principles of democracy.



Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Saturday, the chief prosecutor said he is well aware of the criticism over how the prosecution had conducted affairs in the past and that he agrees changes are necessary.



However, Moon said there cannot be any gaps in the protection of the public's basic rights under any circumstances and stressed there should not be confusion in the execution of investigative rights by law enforcement authorities.



He also said Justice Minister Park Sang-ki's comment on Friday is correct. The minister raised issue with what he called the prosecution's "collective egotism" and called for modesty and sincerity.



Regarding the reaction among prosecutors, the prosecutor-general said he will respond accordingly after examining the situation.



On what specifically is the problem with the current reform bill to adjust powers between the prosecution and police, Moon said he will have an opportunity to explain later.