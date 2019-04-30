Over 100 Humidifier Sterilizer Victims Added to be Recognized for Special Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 100 victims of harmful humidifier sterilizers have been additionally designated to receive special redemptive measures.The Environment Ministry and the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute made the decision on Saturday during the 15th round of a related meeting on providing support for the victims.The new list of 112 people includes 109 recipients of financial aid and one person in need of emergency medical assistance.The latest additions bring the total number of people having qualified for special redemptive measures to two-thousand-127.Related funding will come from the state budget as well as funds provided by the companies that produced the problematic disinfectants used to sterilize humidifiers.