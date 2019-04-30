LKP Holds 3rd Anti-Gov't Rally in Gwanghwamun

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has continued its anti-government weekend rally for the third week in downtown Seoul.The street protest started on Saturday at 1 p.m. near the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun.Under the catchphrase, "Stop Moon Jae-in, the public will hand down judgment," the main opposition party denounced the fast-track designation of a number of reform bills carried out by four other parties.The LKP also criticized the Moon Jae-in administration's governance of state affairs including its economic and North Korea policies.After the rally, the LKP will also march from the Sejong Center towards the presidential office.