Seoul Urges Pyongyang to Stop Activities Heightening Tension on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has expressed its concern regarding the North’s recent firing of projectiles, urging Pyongyang to stop activities that heighten tension on the Korean Peninsula.Presidential Spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a written statement on Saturday the latest firing by the North violates the purpose of the September 19 Joint Declaration.Koh added that the office is paying attention to the latest action which came at a time when denuclearization talks are at a respite. She also noted that the top office urges the North to proactively join in the efforts to soon resume the talks.The spokesperson also said that officials, including National Security Chung Eui-yong, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon and first deputy director of the National Security Office Kim You-geun, have closely watched the situation from the National Crisis Management Center, assessing Pyongyang’s intention behind the firing.She added the military officials of South Korea and the U.S. are sharing details as well as analyzing the specifications of the projectiles.The statement comes after the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced earlier on Saturday morning that North Korea fired several short-range projectiles towards the northeastern sea from its Hodo Peninsula.