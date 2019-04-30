KCNA: Kim Jong-un Oversees Testing of Multiple Rocket Launchers, Tactical Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kin Jong-un has reportedly overseen a strike drill of long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons on Saturday.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that Kim supervised the strike drill of defense units in the forefront area and on the eastern front, which took place in the East Sea on Saturday.The report said that the purpose of the drill was to estimate and inspect the operating ability and the accuracy of large-caliber long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons.KCNA said Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over Saturday's drills and stressed that frontline troops keep a "high alert posture" and enhance combat ability to defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance of the country.The report came a day after South Korea's military said it detected the North launched several unidentified short-range projectiles into the East Sea.