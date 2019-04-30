Trump: Kim Does not Want to Break his Promise

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will keep his promise of denuclearization despite Pyongyang's firing of unidentified projectiles.Trump said in a Twitter post that anything in this very interesting world is possible, but he believes that Kim fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea and will do nothing to interfere or end it.Trump said that Kim also knows that Trump is with him and does not want to break his promise, adding that a deal will happen.This comment came about 14 hours after North Korea fired multiple projectiles into the East Sea earlier in the day. Trump's tweet can be interpreted as an expression of his desire to keep the door open for talks with North Korea.NBC and other U.S. media reported that Trump received a related briefing from his National Security Adviser John Bolton right after the North's launch of the projectiles.