'Avengers: End Game' Becomes Fastest Movie to Top 10 Million Viewers

Photo : YONHAP News

Marvel Studio's latest superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" surpassed ten million in attendance on Saturday, becoming the fastest film to top the mark in South Korea.The movie's distributor Walt Disney Company Korea said the film set the record by 7:30 p.m., citing a real-time box-office tally from the Korean Film Council.The film reached the ten million viewer mark on the eleventh day of its release on April 24th, becoming the fastest movie to reach the mark.The previous record was held by the South Korean naval war film “Roaring Currents,” which attracted more than ten million viewers within 12 days of being released."Endgame" has been breaking South Korea's box office records, drawing an all-time high of one-point-three million viewers on the first day of its release.