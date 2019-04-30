Top Office: S. Korea, US Analyzing N. Korea's Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday that it is too early to determine if one of the short-range projectiles launched by North Korea the previous day was a ballistic missile.The South Korean military said on Saturday that the North fired several projectiles from the Hodo Peninsula, north of Wonsan in Gangwon Province, towards the northeastern sea in the morning.Regarding speculations that one of the short-range projectiles was a ballistic missile, a senior official at the top office told KBS on Sunday that they cannot determine if it was a ballistic missile just by looking at the photos.The official refused to jump to a conclusion, saying that analysis of the projectiles by military authorities of South Korea and the United States is under way.The security wing at the presidential office is closely watching the situation since North Korea's reported launch of unidentified projectiles.