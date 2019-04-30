Moon Invites Children to Presidential Office on Children's Day

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday met with about 200 children at his office to mark Children's Day.The president and First Lady Kim Jung-sook gave the children a tour of Moon's office and took a photo together for a Children's Day event.Those invited for the event included children of firefighters, soldiers and police officers who battled the recent wildfires in Gangwon Province as well as children of patriotic figures and those from single-parent families.Diverse events and festivals for children were held across Seoul City. Seoul Children's Grand Park held a drawing event in which children were allowed to draw on the actual road, as well as an exhibition of children's stories.The War Memorial of Korea and the National Folk Museum of Korea also held diverse cultural events and performances for children on Sunday.