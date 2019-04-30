Politics S. Korea's Assembly Speaker to Visit China Monday

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang will visit China this week for talks with Chinese political leaders to seek bilateral cooperation in building peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Parliament said in a press release on Sunday that Moon will leave for China for a three-day trip on Monday, together with lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.



It also said that the speaker will meet with Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and Yang Jiechi, member of the politburo of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, among others.



Moon said that during the trip, he will make diplomatic efforts at the parliamentary level to resume the deadlocked North Korea-United States talks and strengthen bilateral cooperation to bring complete denuclearization and lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.



The visit comes amid a deadlock in nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea.