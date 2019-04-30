CNN: Forensic Analysis Suggests N. Korea Launched Short-Range Ballistic Missile

Photo : KBS News

A U.S.-based research center says its analysis suggests that North Korea appears to have launched a short-range ballistic missile on Saturday.CNN on Sunday issued the report quoting Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.Citing satellite imagery, Lewis told CNN that the location of the launch, the thick, smoky appearance of the exhaust and the fact that there is only one rocket trail all suggest Saturday’s projectile was a short-range ballistic missile that North Korea had previously shown in propaganda footage.Lewis said North Korea began firing a barrage of short-range projectiles beginning at 9:06 a.m. on Saturday and fired another projectile around or after 10 a.m. local time.According to Lewis, the launch follows a warm meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin less than two weeks ago and likely signals more tests to come.