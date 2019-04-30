Pompeo: US Still Has 'Every Intention' to Negotiate with N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the U.S. still has "every intention" to negotiate with North Korea over its nuclear program despite its weapons tests over the weekend.Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Pompeo said the North's launches on Saturday were of a short range and that the U.S. government has high confidence that they did not involve intermediate, long-range or intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). He added that an evaluation is under way to determine the exact nature of the tests.He said that the U.S. will assess whether the tests were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions that target the North's ICBMs that pose a clear threat to the U.S.Pompeo noted as well that the tests come shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in a separate interview with CBS.In a third interview with ABC on Sunday, Pompeo said that the U.S. still believes that there's an opportunity to negotiate an outcome that leads to fully verified denuclearization.