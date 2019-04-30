Hyundai & Kia Market Share in US Hits 2-Year High

The combined U.S. market share of South Korea's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor Company, and its affiliate, Kia Motors, have reached a two-year high on the back of strong SUV sales.According to industry sources on Monday, Hyundai and Kia combined for an eight-point-two percent share of the U.S. auto market in April, the highest since April 2017.Both Hyundai Motor and Kia saw its U.S. market share rise point-four percentage points from March to four-point-three percent and three-point-nine percent last month, respectively.The rise is attributed to a high base effect as well as strong sales of Kia's new Telluride SUV, with its monthly sales exceeding five-thousand units for a second straight month.Despite the strong performance in the U.S., sales in other markets remain down for the two automakers.Including the U.S., Hyundai sold some 297-thousand units overseas last month, a nine-point-three percent decline on-year. Kia’s overseas sales also dipped last month, dropping two-point-five percent on-year to 185-thousand-700 units.