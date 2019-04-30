Kyodo: Trump, Kim Discussed Japanese Abduction Issue at Summit

Photo : KBS News

The issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea was apparently broached by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump during their second summit in Hanoi earlier this year.Quoting Japanese government sources on Sunday, Japan's Kyodo News reported that when Trump brought it up, Kim said that he acknowledges the issue and that it is pending between North Korea and Japan.Moreover, Kim reportedly said that he would meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at some later date.Trump reportedly informed Abe of Kim's comments regarding the abduction issue when the two spoke over the phone on February 28th, shortly after the conclusion of the second U.S.-North Korea summit.It is the first time that Kim's remarks on the abduction issue during the summit have been revealed.However, Kyodo said that it remains unclear whether Kim is willing to resolve the issue that has been a sticking point in Japan's relations with North Korea for many years.