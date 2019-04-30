66% of All Sales of Korea's 10 Major Firms Come From Overseas

A local think tank said on Sunday that two thirds of all sales posted by South Korea's ten leading conglomerates came from overseas.According to the Korea Economic Research Institute(KERI), the country's ten largest companies in terms of sales posted a combined 695-point-six trillion won in sales last year, with overseas sales accounting for 66 percent of the total.The comparable figure for SK Hynix was highest at 97-point-nine percent, followed by Samsung Electronics at 86-point-one percent. Kia Motors came in third, followed by LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor.KERI added that 64 of the top 100 largest firms in terms of sales saw more than half of all sales come from overseas, with the percentage higher among companies with larger sales.The figure for Samsung Electronics dropped from 89-point-nine percent in 2014 to 86-point-one percent last year, while the figures for Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors grew by around five percentage points over the same period, surpassing 60 percent.