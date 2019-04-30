NIS: Russia Expressed Understanding for N. Korea's Calls for Phased Approach

Photo : KBS News

Russia has reportedly expressed understanding for North Korea's calls for a phased approach to denuclearization.This is according to a briefing provided by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service(NIS) to the parliamentary intelligence committee regarding the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 25th in Vladivostok.The spy agency reportedly said that although Moscow agrees the North should be completely denuclearized, it expressed during the summit an understanding for Pyongyang's position calling for a phased approach to the nuclear issue.The NIS said North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho and Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui attended the extended summit and that the nuclear issue appears to have accounted for some 70 percent of all discussions.The spy agency added that President Putin said "force" is not a measure through which to resolve issues on the Korean Peninsula, in an apparent reference to the U.S.