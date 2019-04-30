Kim Sei-young Wins 1st LPGA Championship of 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean national Kim Sei-young won the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in California Sunday, emerging victorious in a three-way playoff.Kim beat out fellow South Korean Lee Jeong-eun and England's Bronte Law, after they all finished 72 holes at seven-under 281.It is Kim's first championship win in 2019 and eighth overall. She is the fifth South Korean to win on the LPGA tour this year. In 11 tournaments, those five players have combined for six victories thus far.Kim has now recorded at least one victory every season since 2015, when she won Rookie of the Year.