KBS Drama 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds' to be Aired in Bahrain

Photo : KBS News

The KBS drama "Moonlight Drawn by Clouds" will be aired in Bahrain.The South Korean Embassy in Bahrain and the Korea Creative Content Agency said that the embassy on Sunday signed an agreement to air the drama series with the Middle Eastern country's information ministry and state broadcaster Bahrain TV.Though long available on satellite networks, it's the first time that a South Korean drama series will be shown on Bahrain’s terrestrial television network."Moonlight Drawn by Clouds" will air three or four times a week on Bahrain TV starting Monday. The drama series will be rebroadcast once more towards the end of the year.