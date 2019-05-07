Trump, Abe Discuss N. Korea Following Weapons Tests

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe regarding North Korea, days after it conducted several weapons tests.The White House said in a statement that the two leaders discussed "recent developments on North Korea and reaffirmed U.S.-Japan unity in how to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization" of the North.It added that the two leaders also discussed trade issues and Trump's upcoming trip to Japan later this month.On Twitter the same day, Trump described his phone call with Abe as a "very good conversation" about North Korea and trade.The phone call came days after North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.