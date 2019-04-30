US 'Gravely Concerned' about N. Korea Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it is "gravely concerned" about human rights conditions in North Korea.State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that for decades, the regime in North Korea has subjected its people to "egregious" violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms.In the statement marking North Korea Freedom Week, an event organized yearly by non-state actors during the last week of April, the U.S. State Department said that it recognizes the efforts of the North Korean defector and human rights community to continue to shine a spotlight on the dire human right situation in North Korea.The statement said that 100-thousand North Koreans are jailed in political prison camps, including family members of those accused of violations and that those who try to flee are “often tortured or killed" if caught.The spokesperson added that the U.S. continues to work with the international community to raise awareness, highlight abuses and violations, enhance access to independent information, and promote respect for human rights in North Korea.