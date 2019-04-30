S. Korea's Spy Agency Says N. Korea's Projectiles 'Not Provocative'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's spy agency said on Monday that it does not perceive North Korea's firing of short-range projectiles last week as provocative.A senior official from the National Intelligence Service(NIS) gave an initial analysis of the North's projectiles fired into the East Sea on Saturday in a briefing to Rep. Lee Hye-hoon of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, at the National Assembly.Lee, the chair of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters in a news briefing that the NIS says the North tested "ground-to-ground" weapons and that an analysis is still underway to determine further details about the tests.The spy agency reportedly assessed that North Korea's recent launch of projectiles could have been designed to apply pressure on other states and signals Pyongyang’s desire to negotiate.Lee also quoted the NIS as saying that North Korea appears to be adjusting the intensity of its messaging to the U.S. by toning down provocative expressions.