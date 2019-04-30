Extraordinary Assembly Session to End Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The one-month extraordinary National Assembly session that opened on April eighth is set to close on Tuesday without the passage of a single piece of legislation.Feuding between rival parties has derailed consensus throughout the extra Assembly session, which opened without an agreed upon schedule.Major sources of conflict have included the fast-tracking of disputed bills and presidential appointments of controversial ministers and Constitutional Court justices.The parliament failed to hold a plenary session to handle pending legislation, including a six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget bill as well as proposed reforms to the flexible work hour system and kindergarten education.The ruling Democratic Party is urging the main opposition, Liberty Korea Party(LKP), to return to parliament and address these and other issues.Meanwhile, the LKP is demanding the cancellation of the fast-tracked bills that aim to reform election laws and establish a special investigative body to probe corruption of high-ranking officials.