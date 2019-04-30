S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Security Talks This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will hold annual security talks with the U.S. and Japan this week in Seoul.According to the Defense Ministry on Monday, senior defense officials from the three nations will meet on Thursday for the eleventh Defense Trilateral Talks.Marc Knapper, acting deputy assistant secretary for Japan and Korean affairs at the U.S. State Department, will reportedly attend the meeting.The trilateral annual forum, involving assistant deputy minister-level officials, is meant to serve as a venue to discuss major regional security issues, including North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.This year's discussions are expected to focus on the North's recent firing of short-range projectiles.Meanwhile, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit Seoul on Thursday and Friday to hold a working group meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon.