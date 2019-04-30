UN: N. Korea's Projectile Launches Only Raise Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has denounced North Korea’s launch of projectiles into the East Sea, saying such actions serve only to raise tensions in the region.In a regular press briefing on Monday, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely observing the situation and encourages all sides to "continue their dialogue to advance sustainable peace and a complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a strike drill of multiple long-range rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons on Saturday. The report also carried photos of the drill.