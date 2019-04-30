S. Korea to Build Two New Satellite Cities Near Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has unveiled plans to build two new satellite cities near Seoul in order to help stabilize the housing market in the capital city area.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Tuesday that it will supply 38-thousand homes in Goyang and 20-thousand units in Bucheon, both in Gyeonggi Province.There will also be more than 10-thousand new homes built in the Dongjak, Dobong, and Seongdong districts of Seoul, along with 42-thousand built in the cities of Ansan, Yongin and Anyang in Gyeonggi Province.The moves are part of a government plan announced last year to supply 300-thousand new homes to stabilize housing prices in the metropolitan area.Previously, 190-thousand units were announced for areas including Incheon and the Gyeonggi Province cities of Namyangju, Hanam and Gwacheon as part of the plan.The ministry announced it will further strengthen transportation infrastructure for the newly selected sites, starting with the establishment of a new subway line in Goyang.