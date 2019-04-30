Chief Prosecutor Hopes Parliament Will Focus on People When Discussing Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il has expressed hope that the National Assembly will revisit a bill aimed at empowering the police force in the investigative process and that a revised bill would ultimately serve the interest of the people.Moon shared these views while speaking to reporters Tuesday morning when asked about a reform bill aimed at curbing prosecutors' powers and enhancing police authority to conduct probes.He added that he is relieved and thankful that there is growing consensus on the need for parliament to hold extensive talks on the reform bill.Moon said should the special parliamentary committee on judicial reform ask him to appear for a briefing, he would thoroughly prepare to do so.Asked to elaborate on derisive comments Moon made about the bill last week, the country’s top prosecutor said he believes that enforcing judicial control over investigations and clearly distinguishing the capacity to open and close cases are the only ways to fully protect the basic rights of the people.His comments suggest that Moon thinks revisions are needed to language in the bill that gives police the right to close cases.During an overseas trip last Wednesday, Moon expressed opposition to the reform bill. After revealing this stance, Moon cut his trip short and returned to Korea on Saturday.